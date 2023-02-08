Photo: Screenshot from Oxlade’s “Bad Boy” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Rising star Oxlade had a stellar year in 2022 thanks to the success of his runaway hit “KU LO SA.” He complemented the buzz with other singles like “Want You,” as well as features on tracks like “One & Only” by Matt B, “Napona” by Nandy, “Sidung Pun It” by Nailah Blackman, and “Slowly” by Serani.

Yesterday (Feb. 7), the Lagos-born talent returned with “Bad Boy,” his brand new track and visual inspired by the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring movie franchise of the same name. In the Joe Penney-directed music video, Oxlade links up with his co-star Mayorkun as they sing about their rock star lifestyle:

“I am, living life on a speedy (Speed Darlington), no party like a Lagos person (Oshey, eyan Wellington)/ I am stingy with my peace and I’m greedy with my happiness, I no send nobody/ Hennessy mẹta (Ko yo mi), Jombo mẹrin (Ko le to mi), omo, obinrin mefa (Ko’ma yo mi)/ Baby, I am living the reckless life, I’m a bad boy, bad boy, boy, baby, I am living the reckless life/ Mandem know how the thing go (Thing go)”

In a previous interview, the OXYGENE singer explained the origin of his name. “It was given to me by my grandfather, and he used to work at the British embassy. His best friend’s name was Oxlade. Coincidentally, I was born the day he died. So he gave me the name in memory of the man… I have like 15 names, my bro. So, I was trying to look for a name, and I was finding it hard to compile something together. I just decided to choose one of my names. Oxlade,” he said.”

Be sure to press play on Oxlade’s brand new “Bad Boy” music video featuring Mayorkun down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Smokepurpp surprises fans with new 'Anti' three-song pack

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Luh Tyler drops off latest visual for "Dennis"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

slowthai surprises his fans in "Feel Good" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Fridayy unveils new 'Lost In Melody (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Rob49 returns with "4GOD II" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

DaBaby enjoys time with his children in "THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Millyz recruits Albee Al and Leaf Ward for new "Risk Takers" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Kelela unveils latest single "Enough For Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Ace Hood drops off new 'Body Bag Vol. 6' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Youngs Teflon delivers "Ballon D'or (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Cozz joins Price for new "ON GO" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Joyce Wrice has some “Bittersweet Goodbyes” in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Music Videos
New Music
Oxlade

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Smokepurpp surprises fans with new 'Anti' three-song pack

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Luh Tyler drops off latest visual for "Dennis"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

slowthai surprises his fans in "Feel Good" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Fridayy unveils new 'Lost In Melody (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Rob49 returns with "4GOD II" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

DaBaby enjoys time with his children in "THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Millyz recruits Albee Al and Leaf Ward for new "Risk Takers" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Kelela unveils latest single "Enough For Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Ace Hood drops off new 'Body Bag Vol. 6' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Youngs Teflon delivers "Ballon D'or (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Cozz joins Price for new "ON GO" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Joyce Wrice has some “Bittersweet Goodbyes” in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Black Colorado family claims domestic terrorism by white locals trying to steal ranch

“Every night on Freedom Acres Ranch is a gamble of life and death for Black ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More