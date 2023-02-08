Rising star Oxlade had a stellar year in 2022 thanks to the success of his runaway hit “KU LO SA.” He complemented the buzz with other singles like “Want You,” as well as features on tracks like “One & Only” by Matt B, “Napona” by Nandy, “Sidung Pun It” by Nailah Blackman, and “Slowly” by Serani.

Yesterday (Feb. 7), the Lagos-born talent returned with “Bad Boy,” his brand new track and visual inspired by the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring movie franchise of the same name. In the Joe Penney-directed music video, Oxlade links up with his co-star Mayorkun as they sing about their rock star lifestyle:

“I am, living life on a speedy (Speed Darlington), no party like a Lagos person (Oshey, eyan Wellington)/ I am stingy with my peace and I’m greedy with my happiness, I no send nobody/ Hennessy mẹta (Ko yo mi), Jombo mẹrin (Ko le to mi), omo, obinrin mefa (Ko’ma yo mi)/ Baby, I am living the reckless life, I’m a bad boy, bad boy, boy, baby, I am living the reckless life/ Mandem know how the thing go (Thing go)”

In a previous interview, the OXYGENE singer explained the origin of his name. “It was given to me by my grandfather, and he used to work at the British embassy. His best friend’s name was Oxlade. Coincidentally, I was born the day he died. So he gave me the name in memory of the man… I have like 15 names, my bro. So, I was trying to look for a name, and I was finding it hard to compile something together. I just decided to choose one of my names. Oxlade,” he said.”

Be sure to press play on Oxlade’s brand new “Bad Boy” music video featuring Mayorkun down below.