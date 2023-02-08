Rob49 is officially back in the game. Last week, the rising star took to social media to show appreciation to his fans after being seriously injured in a shooting that happened at French Montana‘s video shoot in January. He made it clear that nothing was going to stop his forward movement from a career standpoint:

“Thank you to everybody who [has] been keeping me in [their] prayers. I want [to] let y’all know I been doing way better. And thank God for reminding me [to] live everyday like it’s my last! [With] that being said, let’s FLOOD and take OVA!”

On Friday (Feb. 3), the New Orleans talent liberated a new single titled “4GOD II,” a continuation of the 2021 project 4GOD. Produced by Rico On The Keys, Schife, and Tupun, the hard-hitting offering speaks to both a difficult past life and present day achievements:

“Yeah, what he look like still hitting licks, I got my n**gas rich, a millionaire, but yeah, he still wit’ it, and I’ma glorify the f**king trenches, they made me real boss, big 49, n**gas hate to see it, I took so many L’s, feel like a n**ga failed, they ain’t help out, I had to do it by myself, I played it right when all these f**k boys left, you was up and I was down, that wasn’t fair, alright, but now it’s crazy, ’cause 49 made it, hе got a lil’ bag and he saved it, I’m treatin’ h**s like trash that used to play me, my diamonds water, on God, I’m so wavy… alright, 4God, I’m the muscle in this b**ch, I’m the 4God…”

“4GOD II” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Gerard Victor. In the short clip, Rob49 flexes his wealth and lifestyle as footage of a baptism is interspersed throughout. Check it all out for yourself below.