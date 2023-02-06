Photo: Carmen Martínez Torrón via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Last month, a woman who identified herself as Geneva B. of Manitou Springs, Colorado on GoFundMe shared that she was making a post to assist her family members, Nicole and Courtney Mallery. According to the organizer, the Mallerys own a horse ranch and have been the target of racist attacks from white local authorities and residents.

Geneva stated that her Black relatives worked hard to rebuild their lives after losing everything in a hurricane, but now they’re fighting “for their ranch and possibly their lives in a predominantly white and hostile Colorado county.” As of today (Feb. 6), donations have exceeded the original $25,000 goal. The proceeds will go to the Mallerys purchasing “enhanced security that can not be jammed, [a] privacy fence, [an] electric fence and legal fees.” In a detailed description of events, the GoFundMe organizer listed claims of what has allegedly been going on at the property.

“Every night on Freedom Acres Ranch is a gamble of life and death for Black cattleman Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole. As of late, he most likely will find tools destroyed, a prized calf stolen, or one of his hogs with their entrails spewing from slit bellies. Their [ranch hand] has been murdered. Beheaded and butchered goat carcasses are a common sight. Recently, his newly born calf vanished. Not long ago, the mother of his Pyrenees puppies was poisoned along with several pigs. Often, he picks up animal remains on the farm and has had to put out fires like when the chicken coop was set ablaze,” Geneva wrote. She added that her relatives have had their electricity cut off and water from their well has been stolen, among other crimes.

The Mallerys reportedly purchased the 1,000-acre ranch in El Paso County Colorado in August 2020. However, they have yet to feel welcomed as they say they repeatedly face threatening behavior from residents and law enforcement. They added that El Paso County Sheriff, Sergeant Emory “Ray” Gerhart, is on their security footage observing their property but has never filed a police report to put an end to the torment. “Gerhart told me that if I keep calling the police, he’s going to arrest me,” Courtney said to the Ark Republic. Last month, the Mallerys received a warrant for charges of stalking, tampering with a utility meter and petty theft, and were ordered to surrender to police. “They [are] trying to steal my land and lock us up to cover this up,” Courtney added.

Benny The Butcher announces new album with Hit-Boy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Claudia Jordan and Luenell

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.06.2023

50 Cent autographs vinyls for 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' anniversary

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z says "GOD DID" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z and Rakim have iconic run-in backstage at the 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Was white supremacy a driving force in the beating of Tyre Nichols by Black police officers?

By Ashlee Banks
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023
News
Social Justice

Trending
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More