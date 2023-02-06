Last month, a woman who identified herself as Geneva B. of Manitou Springs, Colorado on GoFundMe shared that she was making a post to assist her family members, Nicole and Courtney Mallery. According to the organizer, the Mallerys own a horse ranch and have been the target of racist attacks from white local authorities and residents.

Geneva stated that her Black relatives worked hard to rebuild their lives after losing everything in a hurricane, but now they’re fighting “for their ranch and possibly their lives in a predominantly white and hostile Colorado county.” As of today (Feb. 6), donations have exceeded the original $25,000 goal. The proceeds will go to the Mallerys purchasing “enhanced security that can not be jammed, [a] privacy fence, [an] electric fence and legal fees.” In a detailed description of events, the GoFundMe organizer listed claims of what has allegedly been going on at the property.

“Every night on Freedom Acres Ranch is a gamble of life and death for Black cattleman Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole. As of late, he most likely will find tools destroyed, a prized calf stolen, or one of his hogs with their entrails spewing from slit bellies. Their [ranch hand] has been murdered. Beheaded and butchered goat carcasses are a common sight. Recently, his newly born calf vanished. Not long ago, the mother of his Pyrenees puppies was poisoned along with several pigs. Often, he picks up animal remains on the farm and has had to put out fires like when the chicken coop was set ablaze,” Geneva wrote. She added that her relatives have had their electricity cut off and water from their well has been stolen, among other crimes.

The Mallerys reportedly purchased the 1,000-acre ranch in El Paso County Colorado in August 2020. However, they have yet to feel welcomed as they say they repeatedly face threatening behavior from residents and law enforcement. They added that El Paso County Sheriff, Sergeant Emory “Ray” Gerhart, is on their security footage observing their property but has never filed a police report to put an end to the torment. “Gerhart told me that if I keep calling the police, he’s going to arrest me,” Courtney said to the Ark Republic. Last month, the Mallerys received a warrant for charges of stalking, tampering with a utility meter and petty theft, and were ordered to surrender to police. “They [are] trying to steal my land and lock us up to cover this up,” Courtney added.