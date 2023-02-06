Photo: Cover art for SAINt JHN’s “Overstimulated” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Throughout 2022, SAINt JHN treated fans with a stream of well-received singles, including cuts like “For The Squadron,” “The Best Part of Life,” and most recently, “Stadiums” with London On Da Track. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn-born talent returned with “Overstimulated,” his first drop of the year. On the new single, he delivers some introspective lyrics over co-production by Louie Raphael Gomez and DTP:

“I am overstimulated and bored at the same time, I’m indecisive, please forgive me when I change minds/ Two fingers in the air, but these are not for gang signs, we from the same hood, but we are not the same kind/ Toast to my success (Oh), but truly, he don’t drink wine (Oh)/ Strategic when I’m swingin’, darlin’, he don’t aim blind”

SAINt JHN’s last full-length project, While The World Was Burning, made landfall back in 2020. The LP boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Future, JID, 6LACK, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kehlani. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Alpha” by Octavian, “Just For Me” from the Space Jam: New Legacy soundtrack, and “SI TE VAS” by Tainy and Yandel.

In a recent interview, the “Roses” singer opened up about how he stays focused on his dreams. “If something makes you happy, it feeds your soul, and it’s natural that you will become obsessed with it,” he said. “When what makes you happy happens to be your occupation, then it’s sort of a dangerous place to be. You can no longer separate regular activity from occupational. I don’t even feel like I’m working. I want this so bad. I want this for my personal life. My private life. This is who I am. It’s my identity.”

Be sure to press play on SAINt JHN’s brand new “Overstimulated” single down below.

