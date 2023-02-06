On Friday (Feb. 3), Diamond Platnumz unveiled a visual for “Zuwena.” As explained in the clip’s description, the new offering tells a heartfelt tale about “death, loss, and grief,” specifically in regard to the song’s namesake:

“This Swahili sentimental elegy tells the story of a woman whose life takes a dark turn following the death of her spouse. The lady’s brother-in-law is having a broken-hearted telepathic conversation with his late brother about the new woman Zuwena has become, and all the hardships she has put them through, including spending all the money, not being there for her mother-in-law, becoming a hussy, and living an extravagant lifestyle.”

The video comes courtesy of Director Ivan and brings the track’s deep subject matter to life. Playing as the aforementioned brother-in-law, Platnumz gives viewers his perspective on Zuwena’s actions in cinematic detail. It all ends with the Tanzanian artist performing the Lizer Classic-produced number in a packed club.

Last year, Platnumz liberated his latest body of work, First Of All, which consists of 10 songs and additional contributions from Jaywillz, Zuchu, Adekunle Gold, Mbosso, Costa Titch, Focalistic, and Pabi Cooper. Prior to that, he released the breakout record A Boy From Tandale, complete with big assists from Rick Ross, Morgan Heritage, Omarion, Tiwa Savage, Ne-Yo, Davido, and more. Outside of his own work, the “Naanzaje” talent has contributed to songs like Rayvanny’s “Nitongoze,” Zuchu’s “Inlove,” and Official Bigi’s “Never Give Up.” In 2020, he was featured alongside Kaash Paige on Alicia Keys‘ “Wasted Energy (Remix).”

In addition to the music, Platnumz also stars on the Netflix reality show “Young, Famous and African.” Other African A-listers like Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Swanky Jerry, Zari Hassan, Nadia Nakai, and 2Baba help to round out the cast. Press play on Diamond Platnumz’s “Zuwena,” along with the recent drops “My Baby” and “Yatapita.”