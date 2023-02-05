Photo: JC Olivera/Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.05.2023

Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards today (Feb. 5).

Wonder performed singing three classic hits, starting with The Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” featuring the R&B vocal group WanMor. He then performed Robinson’s “The Tears Of A Clown” with the man himself — founder and frontman of Motown group The Miracles. Lastly, the performance ended with Wonder’s hit song “Higher Ground,” from his classic 1973 album Innervisions. Stapleton, who was nominated for Best Country Song for co-writing Willie Nelson’s “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” joined him on stage for the finale.

Everyone in the audience seemed to love the iconic performance, and so did folks watching from home. Jackée Harry tweeted, “A Motown medley by Stevie Wonder is EXACTLY what we need! #Grammys2023.”

“Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson still got it. Motown icons. What a performance. #Grammys,” wrote Lukas Weese.

Music Choice’s Twitter account posted, “This #GRAMMYs performance should win an award itself!! #Motown #GRAMMYs.”

“Grammys actually getting it right this year with actually having vocalists and Motown legends for these tributes,” TaraAngel94 said.

“Love that Stevie Wonder is honoring Motown hits with Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men kids, both Stevie Wonder and Boyz II Men were hugely impactful to the legacy of Motown #Grammys,” another Twitter user wrote.

Ray Young added, “Stevie Wonder killing it on the Grammys. Smokey Robinson still got it too. And whoever was playing that guitar was on [fire]”

“For me it does not get any better than Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder, together on the Grammy stage. LEGENDS, STILL GOING STRONG. Musical genius. Chills. Thank you, gentlemen, for so many memories,” Skip Bayless said.

Below are more reactions to the iconic performance:

Awards Shows
Grammys
News
Smokey Robinson
Stevie Wonder

