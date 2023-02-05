Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.05.2023

A civil lawsuit has been filed against the city of Minneapolis by the parents of Amir Locke.

As previously reported, Locke was killed last year by police carrying out a no-knock warrant in search of a homicide suspect at a downtown apartment. Amir was asleep in the living room when officers entered the unit. As he awoke, he grabbed a nearby gun, which he was licensed to carry, and was shot by Officer Mark Hanneman three times.

On Friday (Feb. 3), his family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump held a press conference announcing the filing of the suit in their continued fight for justice. The lawsuit alleges that Amir’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights — the Fourth protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government, and the 14th provides citizens equal protection under the law, barring them from deprivation of life, liberty or property without due process of law — were violated.

CBS News reviewed the suit, which argues the 22-year-old was “gunned down in cold blood” and that he “demonstrated proper and responsible handling by keeping the handgun pointed away from the officers and keeping his finger off the trigger.”

Amir was a bright light. Amir was a wonderful human being,” said Andre Locke, Amir’s father, during the press conference. “He was everything to each of us. Most of all, he was our son. This entire family’s son, cousin, loved one,” he continued.

In the wrongful death suit, the aspiring rapper’s parents also accused the police department of having improper policies, procedures, training and discriminatory practices involving excessive use of force against Black people. “We all saw that horrific video where Amir Locke didn’t even have a chance … He was practically in slumber when the police did what they do so often with Black people — they shoot first and ask questions later,” said Crump.

View additional remarks from the family below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Opus Music Group secures major stake of Juice WRLD's catalog with multimillion-dollar deal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.05.2023

Police questioning man after the bodies of three missing Detroit rappers are found

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.05.2023

Ludacris reminds fans why he's one of the GOATs in new freestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

GloRilla lists Beyoncé and Chief Keef as two of her dream collaborators

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Health department suspends licenses of EMTs who failed to help Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Memphis man recalls harrowing encounter with cops who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023

Iowa woman pronounced dead found breathing in body bag at funeral home, then died 2 days later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy" was originally a T.I. freestyle, according to Don Cannon

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Amir Locke
News
Police Brutality
RIP
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Opus Music Group secures major stake of Juice WRLD's catalog with multimillion-dollar deal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.05.2023

Police questioning man after the bodies of three missing Detroit rappers are found

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.05.2023

Ludacris reminds fans why he's one of the GOATs in new freestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

GloRilla lists Beyoncé and Chief Keef as two of her dream collaborators

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Health department suspends licenses of EMTs who failed to help Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Memphis man recalls harrowing encounter with cops who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023

Iowa woman pronounced dead found breathing in body bag at funeral home, then died 2 days later

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy" was originally a T.I. freestyle, according to Don Cannon

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Graphic video shows young girl brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Saweetie to headline first-ever virtual Roblox Super Bowl concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.03.2023

JAY-Z to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
International News

Bad Bunny addresses viral cellphone tossing video

Bad Bunny previously said he would use 2023 to focus on his physical and emotional ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.03.2023
News

California teacher recorded slamming student during classroom altercation

The incident is now under investigation.
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.24.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More