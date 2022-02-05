Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was recently fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, wanted to have a music career.

According to the Associated Press, Locke’s mother said her son had filed paperwork to start a music business, and had already designed a logo.

Locke planned to move to Dallas next week to be closer to his mom.

That’s where he hoped to follow in the musical footsteps of his father, and launch his own journey as a hip hop artist, AP reports.

“Amir was a bright light, and he deserves to be able to shine,” his father, Andre Locke, said during a news conference Friday.

“You took a good kid who was trying to make the best out of his environment, and surpass it and succeed and he was doing it,” said Reginald McClure, a close cousin of Andre Locke. “He was figuring out life, but he was doing it safely.”

Although he worked in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area as a driver for a food delivery service, Locke’s mother, Karen Wells, said that her son’s true passion was music.

He had a natural talent for it, his mother said.

“He enjoyed hip hop, and speaking about the realities of what’s going on in the neighborhoods,” his father added.

As REVOLT previously reported, Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot Locke after he and other cops stormed an apartment unit at the Balero Flats complex on Wednesday (Feb. 2) morning just before 7 a.m. local time.

Huffman said Thursday (Feb.3) that SWAT officers obtained both knock and no-knock warrants for three apartments at the complex in connection with a homicide investigation led by the St. Paul Police Department.

Huffman later confirmed that Locke was not named on the warrant and said it’s “unclear” whether he was a part of the investigation.

Locke did not have a criminal record and his family said he did not live at the building and was sleeping over at a relative’s apartment when police arrived.

The City of Minneapolis released body camera footage of the deadly encounter on Friday (Feb. 4).