The Tennessee Department of Health board has suspended the licenses of two Memphis EMTs who failed to render proper aid to Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police last month. The Associated Press reported that additional disciplinary action was taken against Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge on Friday (Feb. 3).

As previously reported, Long and Sandridge were on the scene of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which ended with Nichols handcuffed and unable to speak or sit up on his own, for 20 minutes before they attempted to help him.

Nichols, 29, suffered critical injuries, including kidney failure and internal bleeding. He died three days later. Following a suspension, the two EMTs and Memphis Fire Department Lt. Michelle Whitaker were terminated. The department said that the three individuals violated multiple policies and protocols. “Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department, and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the Memphis Fire Department provide daily in our community,” read its statement.

Thus far, seven Memphis police officers have been disciplined, including the five men who were terminated for participating in the heinous assault. On Friday (Feb. 3), the police department announced a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was fired after an investigation revealed he violated policies, which include: personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with regulations to wit: conducted energy weapon (taser), complicate with regulations to wit: uniforms (issued equipment), as well as inventory and processing recovered property.

Hemphill’s bodycam footage revealed he said, “I hope they stomp his a**,” after Nichols attempted to flee on foot. Additional disciplinary actions involving more officers may be forthcoming. “This is still an ongoing administrative investigation, and multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations. Updates regarding other actions will be made in the coming days,” said the law enforcement agency in a statement.