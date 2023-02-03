Photo: Screenshot from Sho Madjozi’s “Chalé” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Today (Feb. 3), Sho Madjozi marks her return with a new single titled “Chalé,” a dance floor-ready offering that’s described as a celebration of life and culture in the artist’s hometown of Limpopo, South Africa. Produced by Tboy Daflame, the infectious cut utilizes traditional Tsonga and Venda vibes with slightly altered versions of familiar rap lines thrown in for good measure (ex. “You wasn’t there when we were shooting in the gym! Back then when the money wasn’t coming in!”).

“Chalé” boasts a matching visual that brings us to Madjozi’s colorful and vibrant city. Throughout, viewers can see the internationally known talent with a crew of dancers, all of whom break out some high-energy moves in different locations as locals look on in amazement.

Back in 2016, Madjozi first began making waves alongside Okmalumkoolkat on “Ngiyashisa Bhe!” and “Gqi!” A couple of years later, she liberated her debut studio LP, Limpopo Champions League, a 13-song body of work with additional contributions from Makhadzi, Kwesta, Makwa, Marioo, Aubrey Gwana, PH RawX, and Ycee. The album was considered incredibly diverse thanks to its merging of qgom and shangaan electro with hip hop, reggae, R&B, and more. In 2020, Limpopo Champions League was followed by the equally well-received What A Life.

Just prior to 2023’s arrival, Madjozi teamed up with DDG for “Toro” (above), her first English drop since the viral “John Cena” in 2019. As she explained via press release, “Toro” — which is short for mtoroki, or escaper — is about transcending toxic relationships:

“I’ve escaped bad managers, bad lovers and still come out as me,” she declared. “I even defy convention because I say and do what I like… The video makes a statement about how isolating fame can be — how friends, managers, etc., have backstabbed me.”

Press play on “Chalé” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
New Music
Rap
Sho Madjozi

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
Drink Champs

Math Hoffa apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion: "We're supposed to protect our women"

“As Black men, we’re supposed to protect our women. I feel like I failed in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
View More