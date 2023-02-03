Today (Feb. 3), Sho Madjozi marks her return with a new single titled “Chalé,” a dance floor-ready offering that’s described as a celebration of life and culture in the artist’s hometown of Limpopo, South Africa. Produced by Tboy Daflame, the infectious cut utilizes traditional Tsonga and Venda vibes with slightly altered versions of familiar rap lines thrown in for good measure (ex. “You wasn’t there when we were shooting in the gym! Back then when the money wasn’t coming in!”).

“Chalé” boasts a matching visual that brings us to Madjozi’s colorful and vibrant city. Throughout, viewers can see the internationally known talent with a crew of dancers, all of whom break out some high-energy moves in different locations as locals look on in amazement.

Back in 2016, Madjozi first began making waves alongside Okmalumkoolkat on “Ngiyashisa Bhe!” and “Gqi!” A couple of years later, she liberated her debut studio LP, Limpopo Champions League, a 13-song body of work with additional contributions from Makhadzi, Kwesta, Makwa, Marioo, Aubrey Gwana, PH RawX, and Ycee. The album was considered incredibly diverse thanks to its merging of qgom and shangaan electro with hip hop, reggae, R&B, and more. In 2020, Limpopo Champions League was followed by the equally well-received What A Life.

Just prior to 2023’s arrival, Madjozi teamed up with DDG for “Toro” (above), her first English drop since the viral “John Cena” in 2019. As she explained via press release, “Toro” — which is short for mtoroki, or escaper — is about transcending toxic relationships:

“I’ve escaped bad managers, bad lovers and still come out as me,” she declared. “I even defy convention because I say and do what I like… The video makes a statement about how isolating fame can be — how friends, managers, etc., have backstabbed me.”

Press play on “Chalé” below.