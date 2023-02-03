Black History Month is officially here, and although it’s been around since 1976, some still have difficulty finding proper ways to commemorate the annual celebration. While we’re only three days into the month, social media is already stunned by how two organizations decided to pay tribute.

This week, two police departments chose to honor the sacrifices of African Americans in this country by unveiling Black History Month cop cars. The gesture was quickly slammed on social media. “Thank you, Miami, for this amazing contribution to #BHM. A Black History Month police car is just what we wanted. Racism has been resolved,” one person tweeted. Another shared their version of how they believed the conversation went during the planning process: “Everyone: Can you stop killing unarmed people? Cops: [The] best [we] can do is a Black History Month car.” But the Miami Police Department wasn’t the only force to show off a questionable cruiser.

Thank you Miami for this amazing contribution to #BHM … 😒 A black history month police car is just what we wanted. Racism has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/M0dn43kXUB — D’Wayne, Wayne (@waynes_ambition) February 3, 2023

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Columbus Ohio Police Department showed off its recent edition to the fleet. “Introducing ‘History 1’ — our newest cruiser to celebrate the achievements of African Americans [and] recognize their roles in our history. Be on the lookout for ‘History 1’ in your neighborhood [and] at community events during February. #BlackHistoryMonth #ColumbusPolice #ColumbusOhio,” the organization posted on Twitter along with a video of the vehicle. One individual who wasn’t feeling the new whip tweeted, “DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH Y’ALL USE OUR REPARATION MONEY ON A POLICE CAR?”

Others wondered why money was spent to create decked-out patrol car themes instead of on education. “No Black history in schools but on police cars instead perfectly captures the United States,” a post read. A tweet echoing the disapproval added, “​​Miami PD likes to rebrand itself as racially progressive [with] their ‘PanAfrican Patrol’ cars during Black History Month, but [never] forget, they’re the police [department] where the notorious phrase ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ derives from. Stop playing in my ancestors’ faces.”

See what others are saying about the Black History Month cop cars below.

No Black history in schools but on police cars instead perfectly captures the United States. https://t.co/CCSJfAE0OE — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) February 3, 2023

Miami PD likes to rebrand itself as racially progressive w/their ‘PanAfrican Patrol’ cars during Black History Month, but nvr forget, theyre the police dept where the notorious phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” derives from. Stop playing in my ancestors’ face. — Uncontroversial (@Liberation_Blk) February 3, 2023

Florida does again! A Black History Car to lock you niccas up 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/c9XpaSsL0t — Dark Skinned Patrick Mahomes (@mroliverkc) February 3, 2023

This is (very intentionally) disrespectful on so many levels. The Republican mayor of Miami unveils a Black History Month themed cop car. pic.twitter.com/I9sCcnb922 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 2, 2023

Seeing that cop car with Africa painted on it for Black History Month gon be my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/jrYfWzbCrH — emotionally intelligent papi 🇯🇲🌹🇦🇮 (@julianakilrose) February 2, 2023

Everyone : Can you stop killing unarmed people? Cops : best I can do is a Black History month car… https://t.co/n2cnUjwIEt — ｖｅｇａ (@vega_holdings) February 3, 2023

Black people: we want anti-Black legislation passed. America: Ok, we heard you, but it’s not a priority. In the meantime, check out this Black History Month police car. Black people: WTF?! https://t.co/PbYXu72UK8 — Rajesh (@lordofkingz) February 2, 2023

Do these Black History Month Cop Cars include a history lesson on how the police have treated blacks over all of these years? — D.O.P. (@brian_shoots) February 3, 2023