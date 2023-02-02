Last year, PJ Morton unveiled his Watch The Sun album, a collection of 11 original songs that showcased his songwriting and production. The project featured a long list of special appearances from esteemed talents like Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Chronixx, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Nas, Wale, Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel “MusiqCity” Walls.

Yesterday (Feb. 1), the “Built For Love” singer appeared as a guest on “The Daily Show” and treated fans with a new live rendition of “Be Like Water” from the LP. Featuring a special appearance from poet Amir Sulaiman, the performance sees Morton deliver his soothing lyrics while showing off his piano skills:

“Be like water, let it flow, water, just let go/ Be like water, where we’ll end up, we don’t know, water, just let it flow/ I think by now you should know, things won’t always go your way/ Can’t change things you can’t control, so let those worries wash away, just be like water, let it flow”

“‘Be Like Water’ was definitely a phrase I had heard before,” he said about the song via press release. “Bruce Lee made it famous of course, but it didn’t fully connect with me until we were all shut down, and I had to pivot in my life like we all had to. After I finished writing it, I could only hear Nas’ voice on it. For him to actually get on it blew my mind. Then when Stevie Wonder agreed to be on it and to learn that Nas had always wanted to work with Stevie, it was beyond my wildest dreams!”

In related news, Morton is heading back to the Grammy Awards this weekend for his sixth straight year of nominations following four consecutive wins in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. He’s up for Best R&B Song with “Please Don’t Walk Away,” Best Gospel Performance/Song with “The Better Benediction,” and Best R&B Album with Watch The Sun.

Be sure to check out PJ Mortons’s live performance of “Be Like Water” on “The Daily Show” below.