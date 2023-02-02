Photo: Frederic J. Brown/Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.02.2023

On Wednesday (Feb. 1) night, a New Jersey borough councilwoman was fatally shot in her car, law enforcement said.

According to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Sayreville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 7:22 p.m. in Parlin, an unincorporated area of Sayreville, N.J., and found Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the council’s official website, Dwumfour was a Republican serving a term from 2022 to 2024. She had a background in information technology and previously worked as the director of churches for Champions Royal Assembly, her LinkedIn page stated.

“As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour,” Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday (Feb. 1). “Eunice was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to [serving] all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

She continued, “I have worked closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life.”

In a statement, New Jersey Republican Chairman Bob Hugin said, “On behalf of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, I would like to express our horror and deepest sorrow at the senseless violence that claimed the life of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.”

He added, “We will remember Eunice for her steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith. We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice.” Law enforcement is currently investigating the homicide.

