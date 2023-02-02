Photo: Cover art for SahBabii’s “How Bout U ?” single
By Jon Powell
  /  02.02.2023

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), SahBabii dropped off a new single titled “How Bout U?” Produced by Vassey, the melodic cut sees the Atlanta-based star rapping about the lifestyle that he created for himself and his crew:

“Life’s great, n**ga, how ’bout you? They got some Black h**s and ain’t got nothin’ else to do, you ain’t talkin’ money, I gotta hang up on you, I’m like, ‘N**ga, what the f**k wrong with you?’ Run a bathtub for my n**gas, I flooded my crew, old b**ches, old s**t, baby, it’s been years, I grew, I’ma ball ’til I’m old, I’ma be Uncle Drew, I’m Toucan Sam to these b**ches, tryna stay out the loop…”

“How Bout U?” arrives a month after SahBabii blessed fans with his LeakOut project, a 12-song compilation with a single assist from Boohman Da Ghost. The release was speculated to be in response to a large-scale music leak that included unauthorized drops from Young Nudy, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Gunna, and more.

It’s been two years since the release of SahBabii’s most recent LP, Do It For Demon, which consisted of 20 hard-hitting cuts for fans to enjoy. The album was dedicated to late affiliate DemonChild, who — as SahBabii explained in a past Interview feature — was one of the first individuals he bonded with after migrating south with his family:

“I met DemonChild when I first moved to Atlanta. I met him on Osborne Street. He was a person with no friends, and I ain’t had no friends because I’d just moved there. I was staying with my uncle, and our family took DemonChild in as one of our own… He’s really been with me and my family since I was 13.”

Press play on “How Bout U?” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SahBabii drops off new 'LeakOut' project

By Regina Cho
  /  12.29.2022

Sahbabii shares studio performance of “Do It For Demon”

By Regina Cho
  /  11.04.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
New Music
Rap
Sahbabii
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SahBabii drops off new 'LeakOut' project

By Regina Cho
  /  12.29.2022

Sahbabii shares studio performance of “Do It For Demon”

By Regina Cho
  /  11.04.2021
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
News

Snoop Dogg to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Other members of this year’s class include Sade Adu, Teddy Riley, and more.
By Regina Cho
  /  01.18.2023
View More