On Tuesday (Jan. 31), SahBabii dropped off a new single titled “How Bout U?” Produced by Vassey, the melodic cut sees the Atlanta-based star rapping about the lifestyle that he created for himself and his crew:

“Life’s great, n**ga, how ’bout you? They got some Black h**s and ain’t got nothin’ else to do, you ain’t talkin’ money, I gotta hang up on you, I’m like, ‘N**ga, what the f**k wrong with you?’ Run a bathtub for my n**gas, I flooded my crew, old b**ches, old s**t, baby, it’s been years, I grew, I’ma ball ’til I’m old, I’ma be Uncle Drew, I’m Toucan Sam to these b**ches, tryna stay out the loop…”

“How Bout U?” arrives a month after SahBabii blessed fans with his LeakOut project, a 12-song compilation with a single assist from Boohman Da Ghost. The release was speculated to be in response to a large-scale music leak that included unauthorized drops from Young Nudy, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Gunna, and more.

It’s been two years since the release of SahBabii’s most recent LP, Do It For Demon, which consisted of 20 hard-hitting cuts for fans to enjoy. The album was dedicated to late affiliate DemonChild, who — as SahBabii explained in a past Interview feature — was one of the first individuals he bonded with after migrating south with his family:

“I met DemonChild when I first moved to Atlanta. I met him on Osborne Street. He was a person with no friends, and I ain’t had no friends because I’d just moved there. I was staying with my uncle, and our family took DemonChild in as one of our own… He’s really been with me and my family since I was 13.”

