Just before his fourth quarter came to a close, SahBabii dropped off his latest project, LeakOut, earlier this week. The body of work spans 12 tracks and sees just one assist from Boohman Da Ghost. Its title is a reference to a hacker attack that occurred earlier this month, where he and several other artists like Young Nudy and Future had their music leaked. The introduction track sees SahBabii slide over a mellow Noxshearts-produced beat:

“So many bullets and we gotta use ’em, them n***as try pull it, you gone to the fullest/ That n***a’s a groupie, pulled off on a shooter and he said he had a full clip, yeah/ Fast reactions, closest strap, I’m grab it, b**ch, I get active, they count dropping, he’s attracting”

Last year, the Atlanta rapper released Do It For Demon, which included 20 tracks and no guest appearances to ensure his talent was front and center. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Bread Head” and “Switch.” Outside of his own music, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Numba 9” by AJ Tracey featuring Millie Go Lightly, “Solitaires” by Ateyaba, and more.

In one of his most recent interviews, the “Purple Ape” rapper explained how the style of his music hasn’t switched up too much since he first started releasing music, but the message always differs depending on what he’s going through. “Nothing has really changed in my music,” he said. “But I can say, this project has more substance in it. My sound is still the same, and I still have that sound in my bag from the previous projects. This project was about my friend that passed away. So it was a real meaningful project, rapping about depression and being sad.”

Be sure to press play on SahBabii’s brand new LeakOut project down below.