Photo: Stewart F. House / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot on Oct. 12, 2019 by a Fort Worth, Texas police officer named Aaron Dean. On that fateful evening, he entered her home through an opened door after a neighbor requested a welfare check regarding the unsecured entryway. Without alerting Jefferson of his arrival, Dean fired his weapon into the home, killing her.

Yesterday (Jan. 30), Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family, shared even more devastating news — Jefferson’s sister has died. “Amber Carr passed away peacefully this morning. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition,” he wrote on Twitter. The post contained a link to a GoFundMe account, which revealed “her condition [was] terminal and there [was] nothing more [doctors could] do.” As of today (Jan. 31), donations exceeded the $110,000 goal. According to Dallas local news station WFAA 8, Carr suffered from congestive heart failure and was not eligible for a heart transplant.

One of Carr’s sons happened to be present when Jefferson was killed. The child was spending time with his aunt when Dean’s careless decision cost the young woman her life. “The hardest part about all of this, for me and for the family, is dealing with the children who are growing up [experiencing] trauma after trauma,” Merritt shared with the news station earlier this month. He added, “Zion was 8 years old when he watched his auntie shot to death. He’s now playing with his mother in her hospital bedroom.”

Following Jefferson’s death, both of her parents passed away as well. On Nov. 9, 2019, her father died of a heart attack. “Less than a month ago, he was working at El Centro, mentoring kids twice a week. He just couldn’t get back from what happened with his daughter,” a family spokesperson said at the time. In January 2020, her mother passed away. Neither ever saw their daughter’s killer face jail time. In December 2022, Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for fatally wounding Jefferson. Carr spoke at the trial, saying, “My sister did not do anything wrong. She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be, and yet, turned out to be the most dangerous. She was murdered, and, as her big sister, I live every day with the pain that I could not do my job and protect her.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Members of George Floyd's family will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Fisk docuseries to highlight first HBCU gymnastics team to compete at NCAA event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirm 'Bad Boys 4'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Rihanna partners with Apple Music for "Road to Halftime" experience

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Latto auctions off her worn cheetah-print panties on eBay, bids reach over $95K

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Lil Wayne announces 2023 “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” dates

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Fact Check | What was the SCORPION unit that the cops who assaulted Tyre Nichols belonged to?

By Bianca Alysse
  /  01.31.2023

Lola Brooke is officially joining A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Me Vs. Myself Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Albany State rescinds scholarship offer to white Florida quarterback who used the N-word

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Patrisse Cullors watched her cousin beg for help in "painfully disturbing" LAPD bodycam video

By Ashlee Banks
  /  01.31.2023

Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees over Tyre Nichols' death

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Tyre Nichols was reportedly given 71 commands in 13 minutes by Memphis police

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Ice Spice confirms she didn't diss Chance The Rapper on her "In Ha Mood" song

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Rihanna officially files trademark for "Fenty Kids"

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Atatiana Jefferson
News
Police Brutality
RIP
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Members of George Floyd's family will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Fisk docuseries to highlight first HBCU gymnastics team to compete at NCAA event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirm 'Bad Boys 4'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Rihanna partners with Apple Music for "Road to Halftime" experience

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Latto auctions off her worn cheetah-print panties on eBay, bids reach over $95K

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Lil Wayne announces 2023 “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” dates

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Fact Check | What was the SCORPION unit that the cops who assaulted Tyre Nichols belonged to?

By Bianca Alysse
  /  01.31.2023

Lola Brooke is officially joining A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Me Vs. Myself Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Albany State rescinds scholarship offer to white Florida quarterback who used the N-word

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Patrisse Cullors watched her cousin beg for help in "painfully disturbing" LAPD bodycam video

By Ashlee Banks
  /  01.31.2023

Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees over Tyre Nichols' death

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Tyre Nichols was reportedly given 71 commands in 13 minutes by Memphis police

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Ice Spice confirms she didn't diss Chance The Rapper on her "In Ha Mood" song

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Rihanna officially files trademark for "Fenty Kids"

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
View More