As previously reported by REVOLT, on Oct. 12, 2019, Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her Texas home by a cop. Yesterday (Dec. 20), former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for her death.

According to CNN, Dean faced up to 20 years for the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old Black woman, but the 38-year-old white male was given 11 years, 10 months and 12 days. Jefferson’s sister, Ashley Carr, spoke at his sentencing. “My sister did not do anything wrong,” she began. Carr continued, “She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be, and yet turned out to be the most dangerous. She was murdered and, as her big sister, I live every day with the pain that I could not do my job and protect her.”

On the day of her death, Dean and a fellow officer responded to a non-emergency call at Jefferson’s residence around 2:25 a.m. after a neighbor said the young woman’s door had been left open. Without announcing their presence, Dean shot his weapon into the home, striking the unsuspecting resident. At the time, she was playing a video game with her 8-year-old nephew. At the officer’s sentencing, Carr added, “You and I both know that is insufficient. I pity your ignorance… You do not know enough to be ashamed. You’re not self-aware enough to understand your responsibility for this evil act.”

Before his sentencing, Dean was free on bond since Jefferson’s killing three years ago. At trial, he told the court he shot his weapon in self-defense because he thought a burglary was in progress. “The state cannot prove to you beyond a reasonable doubt that this was not self-defense. It’s tragic, but is not an offense under the state of Texas,” defense attorney Bob Gill said. Both of Jefferson’s parents passed away shortly after her untimely death.