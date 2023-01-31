Currently, KSI is hard at work on his third studio LP, Caught In Two Minds. During a recent interview with Apple Music‘s Rebecca Judd, the British talent revealed that, while the songs are completed, he hasn’t yet decided on an official release date:

“I have no idea… I feel like I can improve on a few things, so I definitely want to just do that,” he said. “It’s scary, isn’t it? Putting your emotions out there into the world. And even with my previous song ‘Summer Is Over,’ putting that into the world, I hardly promoted it. It was one of the things where I did it for me.”

On Friday (Jan. 27), KSI liberated a new single from his long-awaited album titled “Voices,” which features Oliver Tree. Produced by Digital Farm Animals and Mojam, the pop number is centered around the artists’ infatuations with former lovers:

“Don’t let me down, don’t say you miss me now, ’cause I’ve been tryna figure out why you still in my mind, I been drivin’ around this good for nothin’ town, it helps me not to think about, oh, where you sleep at night, now I’m layin’ in bed, here without you, and I can’t stop dreamin’ about you, wanna close my eyes and watch us drift away, yeah, I let go, every time I hear those voices in my head, my head, I run homе every time I get thosе, voices in my head, my head…”

Directed by Tree, the matching visual for “Voices” takes the overall subject matter into wacky territory, beginning with a cartoonish shot of KSI being dumped by his love interest. After Tree experiences a similar outcome, the clip ends with KSI confronting his former flame while she’s out with another man (played by fellow YouTube star Amin “Chunkz” Mohamed). Check it all out below.