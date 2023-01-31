Photo: MediaNews Group / Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Ashlee Banks
  /  01.31.2023

The season four premiere of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” aired on Friday (Jan. 27) to discuss the case of Keenan Anderson, address accusations that Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors mismanaged BLM donations, and explore the future of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Global news anchor Mara S. Campo led the episode titled, “Investigating Black Lives Matter: The True Cullors Story.”

Campo opened the show by discussing the recent and tragic death of Cullors’ cousin Anderson. On Jan. 3, the 31-year-old Washington D.C. high school instructor died from cardiac arrest after he was tased repeatedly by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Anderson was in LA visiting family when he was involved in a traffic collision. He reportedly flagged down officers and asked for assistance. At some point during the exchange, a chase ensued, he was held down by law enforcement and then tased numerous times as he begged for help.

Cullors told Campo that although she has been an advocate for police brutality victims for nearly a decade, she usually avoids watching bodycam footage or video shot by bystanders to protect her peace. “This video I needed to see; I needed to come up with my own conclusions,” she asserted. “I think the thing that was so painfully disturbing about witnessing that video is how often he begged for help.”

During the ordeal, body camera footage showed Anderson running into a busy street and away from officers before he was tased. Cullors argued Anderson darted into the street because “he [wanted] people to see him, so that there would be witnesses.”

“The fact he didn’t receive [help] is probably the most… the gravest injustice because if he received actual help, I believe wholeheartedly that my cousin would be alive today,” she proclaimed. “In some ways, I was prepared for this to happen to one of my family members.”

Campo then turned her attention to the allegations that Cullors mismanaged BLM donations to purchase real estate and luxury cars. The activist denied the accusations, saying, “I grew up mostly poor, so when I first started to have money, I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this. Let me hire a financial person to help me think about this.’”

She continued, “The people who helped me the most were Black women and Black women said, ‘Invest in property’… The first home I bought was in 2016.” During the segment, the BLM co-founder blamed “right-wing media” for spreading misinformation.

“The right-wing media was like all of a sudden I just bought a bunch of houses… It’s not true. It was a slow build,” she declared. Cullors told REVOLT that she generates revenue through speaking engagements, authoring books and collaborating with Warner Bros.

Later in the show, Campo and the BLM co-founder discussed the future of the organization following various scandals, lawsuits and turmoil amongst members. “We millennials weren’t trained to run institutions. The [Black Panther Party] and [Southern Christian Leadership Conference], all those were institutions, but we’re in a different economy. We’re in a different world. I wish someone would’ve sat with me down and said, ‘Hold on, this is how you run a nonprofit,’” Cullors stated.

She continued, “My suggestion for the next generation who wants to be at the helm of the next civil rights institutions or abolitionist institutions is to take a moment and actually get support around how do you run a business.”

Watch this week’s episode here. Plus, be sure to catch the new installment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app.

Members of George Floyd's family will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, passes away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Fact Check | What was the SCORPION unit that the cops who assaulted Tyre Nichols belonged to?

By Bianca Alysse
  /  01.31.2023

Albany State rescinds scholarship offer to white Florida quarterback who used the N-word

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees over Tyre Nichols' death

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Tyre Nichols was reportedly given 71 commands in 13 minutes by Memphis police

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
Keenan Anderson
Patrisse Cullors
Police Brutality
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
RIP
Social Justice

Members of George Floyd's family will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, passes away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Fact Check | What was the SCORPION unit that the cops who assaulted Tyre Nichols belonged to?

By Bianca Alysse
  /  01.31.2023

Albany State rescinds scholarship offer to white Florida quarterback who used the N-word

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees over Tyre Nichols' death

By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2023

Tyre Nichols was reportedly given 71 commands in 13 minutes by Memphis police

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
