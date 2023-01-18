Stephen A. Smith is getting slammed for comparing Rihanna to Beyoncé ahead of Rih’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. Smith’s aforementioned remarks were made during his appearance on “Sherri” Wednesday (Jan. 18).

“I don’t want to say I’m not excited. She’s fantastic. That’s not where I’m going with this. Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things,” he said of Rihanna. “She’s spectacular, actually, and congratulations on new mamahood. There’s one thing she’s not — she ain’t Beyoncé.” The sports TV personality added, “The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl, with and without Bruno Mars and Coldplay.”

“I like television,” he said to host Sherri Shepherd. “I like a lot of talent out there. There’s some spectacular females in television, I just want to say that. Everybody ain’t Sherri. That’s not throwing [shade] on them. That’s appreciating their greatness but understanding there’s levels!”

The ANTI icon is set to headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and fans were not here for the comparison. “I honestly hate when people do this. The other women that [performed] after Beyoncé, did y’all say this? Let RIHANNA have her moment,” Nika wrote on Twitter.

“Stephen Smith [and] whoever else needs to stop with the comparisons. We love Beyoncé and Rihanna for [different] reasons. They are both stars and shine in their own lanes! KEEP MY CURRY GOAT EMPRESS NAME OUT UR MOUTH! Or I’mma call my peeps to turn [you into a raccoon],” another Twitter user proclaimed.

“Stephen Smith is such an attention seeker. Don’t start that bulls**t with Rihanna again. She’s in her own lane… So is Beyoncé,” wrote YewMadC**t.

“Stephen Smith’s comment about Rihanna performing for the Super Bowl annoyed me. Lol like, n**ga, who said she was Beyoncé? She’s that girl tho,” Baddie_A1 added.

You can watch the full statement below as fans continue to flame him online.