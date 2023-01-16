Boosie wants to be the next rapper granted a pardon from the government. After learning Meek Mill received one from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Badazz took it to Twitter to ask the Louisiana government to free him from his criminal record.

“Louisiana, can I get a pardon?” he asked on Sunday (Jan. 15). This tweet came a day after he praised the Philadelphia rapper for being forgiven for his prior convictions.

Also on Twitter, the Louisiana rapper wrote, “@MeekMill Mill got a pardon!! That’s [some] powerful s**t! That’s real power! You and your team can change laws and bring a lot of real ones home from prison who have been wronged! Keep going, young king! I believe you can make some changes for the ones gone. #mademesmilethismorning.”

LOUISIANA CAN I GET A PARDON? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 15, 2023

@MeekMill Mill GOT A PARDON ‼️THATS SUM Powefulshit🙌‼️THATS REAL POWER ‼️U N YOUR TEAM CAN CHANGE LAWS N BRING ALOT OF REAL ONES HOME FROM PRISON WHO HAVE BEEN WRONGED‼️KEEP GOING YOUNG KING 👑 I BELIEVE YOU CAN MAKE SOME CHANGES FOR THE ONES GONE #mademesmilethismorning — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 14, 2023

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested in 2008 after police found marijuana and a firearm in his car. He pled guilty to the drug charges and was sentenced to two years in prison. After serving his time, he was charged with first-degree murder in the summer of 2010 — he was 26 years old.

During a live tapping of the “Big Facts” podcast at REVOLT’s summit in 2022, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper confessed he lived a different life before making it in the rap game. “I would have done everything different,” he told interviewer Big Jade. “I wouldn’t have been out there like that. I would have taken rap seriously eight or nine years ago. I would’ve done it totally different if I could take it back, ’cause I ain’t wanna go to jail, man.”

Mill, 35, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, received his aforementioned pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 12. In a post showing the signed certificate freeing him from his criminal record, the “Ima Boss” artist expressed his gratitude to the ones who made it possible and promised to elevate his charity efforts.

