A date has finally been set for the theatrical release of a documentary about West Coast legend The D.O.C. The Doc will land on big screens in the spring, Variety reported on Thursday (Jan. 12). The project world premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Vertical Entrainment purchased the domestic rights to the flick for an undisclosed amount. The feature recounts The D.O.C.’s rise to fame and the time he contemplated a risky surgery to restore his voice that he lost almost 30 years prior in a car accident. As previously reported by REVOLT, in 2015, the hip hop titan revealed he regained his voice while incarcerated. He broke the news on social media when he tweeted, “To anyone interested, yes, it came back on its own. Had it almost a year. Came back while I was locked up. Why finally speak now? Why not [ ?]”

Film producer Peter Jarowey spoke highly of D.O.C. and the film’s impact. “As his remarkable life is revealed on screen, it is like watching the history of hip hop unfold before your very eyes as witnessed by industry legends who count him as a friend, collaborator and mentor. Everyone needs to see this inspirational journey, and we are proud to be able to present it this spring,” said Jarowey in a statement.

The Doc features appearances and interviews from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eminem, Too $hort, Xzibit, Kurupt, Das Dillinger and several other heavy-hitting artists. D.O.C.’s former partner Erykah Badu, with whom he shares daughter Puma, also makes a cameo in the feature-length film.

Brent Mack, one of the film’s producers, said, “One of the greatest untold stories in hip hop provides the backdrop for a man searching for his true purpose in life.” He continued, “What D.O.C. went through, losing his voice and his identity, at the height of his fame, is unimaginable to me. How he dealt with that, and the people and music he influenced along the way, is an emotional rollercoaster of a ride that is both heart-wrenching and inspirational.”

View related posts below.

To anyone interested. Yes. It came back on its own. Had it almost a year. Came back while I was locked up. Why finally speak now? Why not. — D.O.C (@WESTCOASTDOC) August 22, 2015