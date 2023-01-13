The family of Le’Den Boykins is demanding justice after the 12-year-old was killed in a PIT maneuver wreck orchestrated by Georgia State Police. The incident happened in 2021, however, the footage was made public last week.

In the dashcam video, Charlie Moore is pulled over by four law enforcement officials. According to Atlanta news station 11 Alive, the driver was a neighbor of Boykins and was watching the 12-year-old and another minor, identified as Moore’s son, on the night in question. Police allegedly pulled Moore over for driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities asked Moore to get out of the car. The driver asked to speak to a supervisor, but one of the officials denied his request. Moments later, a trooper smashed his window, and the driver to fled, claiming to be in a panic.

Boykins’ family members believe the officers were aware that the kids were in the car before the pursuit. Despite several police being right next to the vehicle and having a conversation with the driver, a chase began and a PIT maneuver was carried out with the young boys in the back seat. According to 11 Alive, during the chase, Moore dialed 911 to say children were in the car and that he was “afraid for [his] life.” Moore’s vehicle eventually flipped over, killing the 12-year-old. While the driver was charged with murder for the child’s death, Boykins’ relatives want the officers who initiated the fatal driving technique to face consequences as well.

Last week, a press conference to discuss Boykins’ case was held at the Georgia Capitol Building in Atlanta. Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs questioned why the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office has not reprimanded the trooper or deputies involved. At the gathering, the child’s father said, “When you see this dashcam footage, rest assured, you will all know they knew that there were children in the vehicle.” The news station reported that audio from the officers’ radios backs up those claims.