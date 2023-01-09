Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

The new year is well underway, but there are still some sneakers from last year that I’d like to highlight. A few flew under the radar, whether due to timing or the public’s underestimation, which happens now and then. The Zion Williamson x AJ1 Low “Voodoo” got away from most end-of-the-year lists (including mine) but upon further inspection, these easily could have been the most underrated sneaker from 2022. The 2019 first overall pick and New Orleans Pelicans power forward delivered a take on the AJ1 Low that is the perfect homage to his city and its unique culture.

Dedicated to the Big Easy, the Voodoo 1s are a gumbo mixture of different textures and hues with brown, oil green, muslin fauna, and sesame being the main colors. Their toe box is made of brown suede with stitched paneling while the upper features pale brown, sesame, and oil-green coloring that gives way to a brown suede Swoosh. The pair also features rope-style laces underneath a fuzzy tongue with upside down branding and flipped mini-Swooshes by the toe. Additional Voodoo doll stitching can be found at the lateral heel with “Voodoo” and “Zion” images concealed cleverly beneath the heel tabs.

The details don’t stop there, however, as you slide your feet into gray and green insoles that also feature “Voodoo” and “Zion” branding with the entire sneaker sitting on outsoles made of gum rubber. The Voodoo 1s also expand on Williamson’s partnership with the Jordan Brand that saw his second signature, the Jordan Zion 2, feature similar colors and material usage. The Voodoo 1s are more palatable in my opinion though.

What are your thoughts on these? Did Williamson do the Big Easy justice with this collaboration?

The Zion Williamson x AJ1 Low “Voodoo” was released on Nov. 18, 2022 and retailed at $170. It is available now at various reseller shops.