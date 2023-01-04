It’s been a little over two months since the untimely demise of Takeoff and fans across the nation are still in mourning. Recently, Waka Flocka has weighed in on Takoff’s death, urging rappers to move smarter and stay out of the hood once they achieve success. The “No Hands” rapper appeared as the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and reflected on his evolution from Brick Squad bruiser to shrewd businessman. Around the 35-minute mark, Sharpe asked Flocka about the tragic trend of rap killings in recent years by reeling off names like Pop Smoke, PnB Rock, Trouble and Takeoff — the latter of whom was killed by stray bullets outside a Houston bowling alley in November.

“I can’t tell you why, and I never want to speak on nobody’s death, but I could tell you this: When God blesses you, you have to change your ways, you have to evolve. You have to,” Flocka said. “I could just say wrong place, wrong time for these guys.”

“So, in other words, once you ascend to a certain level, you gotta leave that alone,” Sharpe added, mentioning the fact that Takeoff’s death stemmed from a dice game involving Quavo and other men that turned violent. “Oh yeah, I don’t roll dice,” Waka interjected. “With all respect, why would I roll dice with somebody that ain’t in my tax bracket? It’s liable that some s**t could happen.”

The ATLien raised some valid points during his sit down with Shannon Sharpe and hopefully, more people picked up what he was putting down than not. Check out their latest conversation below. Long live Takeoff!