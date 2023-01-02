On Friday (Dec. 30), police arrested a 28-year-old Ph.D. grad student allegedly connected to the four University of Idaho students killed in November.

In a news conference held that same day, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they apprehended suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Indian Mountain Lake located in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania.

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Fry told Idaho reporters. “However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process,” he added.

According to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, details on the arrest will remain sealed in the probable cause affidavits until the suspect returns to Idaho, but he did reveal the charges. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, will face four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. The suspect is due back in court today (Jan. 2).

Authorities told ABC News they used DNA technology to help track the suspect to Pennsylvania through his car. They also said the FBI had surveillance on his house for several days before state troopers and federal agents finally arrested Kohberger around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities began tracking #BryanKohberger as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN. #IdahoFour pic.twitter.com/GaAssQwPkd — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) December 31, 2022

On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), the Kohberger family issued a statement saying they “care deeply” for all of the victims’ families, but will continue to love and support their son.

“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children,” the document read. “There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” their statement continued.

On Nov. 13, police believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home and stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death. Kohberger studied Criminal Justice and Criminology at WSU, located less than 10 miles from the University of Idaho.