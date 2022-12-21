Despite showcasing successful chemistry on numerous songs, Kid Cudi said that he and Travis Scott won’t drop a joint album.

On Wednesday (December 21), The Man on the Moon rapper hosted an early morning Q&A session on Twitter, where he confirmed the news. A fan asked if the collaborative project with him and Trav was still in the making, and he shut it down.

“Is The Scotts album still in the cards?” asked the fan. Cudi replied, “Naw, I’m not doin’ that. The moment has passed.”

The idea of a joint album was first initiated back in 2020 when the two rappers came together for a track called “The Scotts.” The song, produced by Mike Dean, Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat and Take a Daytrip, debuted at the top of the Billboard 100 chart, giving Cudi his first-ever No. 1 hit and Travis his third. “The Scotts” also went Platinum.

Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022



The success of the song led to the Cactus Jack CEO telling GQ Magazine that there could be a collab in the making. He told them that he and Cudi, who he called his favorite artist of all time, “a lot” in the works. “The Pursuit of Happiness” rapper seconded that notion on Twitter last September when he tweeted, “It’ll happen. Not sure when, but it will.”

Now, for unknown reasons, the project from the two ragers isn’t happening, but they could still possibly work together. Another fan followed up with a question asking if he and Trav will still be making music, and the rapper from Ohio indicated that they would.

“D**n if not an album, are we still going to get collabs with you and Travis?” asked the fan. Cudi replied, “Def!!”

In September, when Travis took the stage in Las Vegas at the Zouk Nightclub, he previewed some unreleased tracks and one of the songs featured Kid Cudi.

Along with “The Scotts,” the two joined forces on “Stop Trying to Be God,” “Through the Late Night” and “Baptized In Fire.”