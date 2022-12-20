A Florida teen who didn’t want to do his chores will soon be doing a lot more in custody. An article published today (Dec. 20) by local news station WESH 2 stated that the unnamed minor’s sole reason for the attack began when “he was upset because his mother was constantly on his case about cleaning his room.”

Documents the outlet obtained from the Cocoa Police Department revealed that the suspect was charged with attempted murder. He not only stabbed his mother multiple times but struck her in the face with a frying pan as well. The young man “admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times with a pocketknife that he carried around… He struck the victim in the head until the frying pan broke.” At the time of the incident, the teen had company at the family’s home. A friend of the minor attempted to diffuse the situation but was unsuccessful.

After causing great bodily harm to his mother, the young male fled the scene in her Kia. He then proceeded to pick up his girlfriend before leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Police located the pair by tracking the pings on the disgruntled minor’s phone. The assailant’s friend, who was present at the time, and another teen joined in on the chase to try and stop him. WESH 2 added that the police pursuit spanned several counties.

In a similarly eerie story, late last month, a 10-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin boy fatally shot his mother after she refused to buy him a video game. Although the child is under 18 years old, prosecutors still intend to charge him as an adult. Family members who spoke with local news stations reported that the boy had a long-standing history of anger issues, which included abusing a small animal. After seeking therapy for the child, his mother placed cameras in the home. Those cameras were all turned off shortly before she was killed.