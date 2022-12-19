As previously reported by REVOLT, Al B. Sure! took to social media to reveal that he had been battling a serious illness, one that left him in a coma for two months. His son, Albert J. Brown IV, provided additional support for the R&B legend in a heartfelt message:

“It’s time to get the f**k up pop! We got s**t to do… and countries to visit! Thank you for all the concerns and worries about my family! … All I want for him is to get out that f**kin hospital! We need u big homie!”

This past Friday (Dec. 16), Al B. Sure! provided his fans with a new update on his condition while thanking a peer that assisted him in his recovery:

“That moment when I get home and look into the mirror for the first time minus the bandages to discover that the massive hole in my neck from the tracheostomy has completely closed. Finally. Not too long ago, I can remember simply attempting to speak and only the sound of ‘gurgling air pockets’ would come through! Dr. [Eddie F. Ferrell] for the save!”

Last week also saw the “Nite and Day” talent sitting down with FOX 5 NY reporter Christal Young to speak on his health scare — specifically the day that he collapsed while working on new music:

“[Ferrell] is standing above me, I’m in a wheelchair, and he’s talking to security, he had me hidden in the corner. And I’m in an emergency room. And then I remember him embracing me, putting me in his Escalade or whatever, and then moving me… and [I] wind up being in a hospital somewhere. This is in July, 2022, and then it was October.”

You can check out the aforementioned Instagram post and Fox 5 interview below.