Chris Redd said the attack that left his face battered and bloodied outside of a New York City comedy club was likely not a random act.

In his most in-depth conversation detailing the assault, Redd said he believes the assailant purposely targeted him on the night of Oct. 26. “People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. I watched the footage,” he told SiriusXM host Ron Bennington on Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Instead, the “Bust Down” actor said, “[The attacker] waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this; I’ve never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I’ve never just randomly done a random thing that took a build-up. That’s not what random is.”

He continued, “It was a planned situation. That’s what I feel in my heart and soul. That’s what I saw in the footage. I’ll probably release the footage and do a voiceover thing.”

As previously reported, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was outside the famed Comedy Cellar ahead of a performance when someone quickly approached and struck him in the face. The 37-year-old was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for two fractures to his nose and a fracture to his cheek.

When he spoke about the incident with The Daily Beast in November, he noted, “A fist don’t normally do all of that at one time.” Redd said that he is certain he was hit with a metal object, or even brass knuckles, due to the amount of damage caused with just one punch. “So it was safe to assume I was hit with something… But the dude just hit me and ran off. I fell down so fast. If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage. I was like, I can’t wait to talk about this s**t,” added the comedian.