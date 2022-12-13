Yesterday (Dec. 12), Leon Thomas returned with his latest single, “Breaking Point.” Co-produced by Don Mills and Coleman, the new offering was also recently featured in the latest Beats By Dre promotional clip starring NBA superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny James. On the track, the Grammy-nominated songwriter sings about trying his best to save a relationship that is fading away:

“Slow dancing in this burning house, I don’t wanna go nowhere/ It’s hard for me to listen when there’s miles and miles of distance/ Feel your heart is drifting but you’re right there, I call you home but I might be alone, I can hear it in your tone/ We’re in the danger zone, in the danger zone way past the breaking point/ ‘Cause I can’t turn down the noise, you are my only choice and we’re both just filling voids”

“Breaking Point” is a close follow-up to Thomas’ Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Love Jones” single from earlier this year. Outside of his own releases, he can also be heard on recent tracks like “to get home.” by Phony Ppl and “Lord Knows” by Steelo.

In a previous interview, the Brooklyn-born artist opened up about how his idea of success is more focused on impact rather than tangible accolades. “I think success to me is really being able to genuinely touch the people that genuinely care about the music,” he said. “Obviously, numbers are beautiful and we strive for greatness, but I feel like genuinely building a brand that’s breaking a mold that has been used for a very long time, takes time. I’m personally feeling very patient and I’m ready to just build this brick by brick.”

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ brand new “Breaking Point” single down below.