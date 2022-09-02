Photo: “Love Jones” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.02.2022

Back in May, Ty Dolla $ign announced his new label EZMNY Records and also confirmed the talented Leon Thomas was his first official signee. Today (Sept. 2), the two joined forces for Thomas’ latest music video, “Love Jones.” The track is the second single from Thomas’ highly anticipated debut album Electric Dusk, which is set to release later this year. On the song, Thomas pays homage to a classic California love story:

Californication, yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more/ Need to get a little more, Californiacation, yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more/ Need to get a little more, got you love jones, love jones right here, girl you stay warm like all Damn year?  Californiacation

Tennis chain cost a whole wheel, had to change my watch to match the whole feel/ Moving too fast you ran traffic standing still, popping big s**t/ Made another eight figure deal on sunset she just bought a place in the hills

When talking about his inspiration for the visual, Thomas said: “The ‘Love Jones’ music video is a collection of all the things I love about living in California. Having an L.A. legend like Ty Dolla $ign made the entire concept much more authentic and real.”

“Love Jones” follows Thomas’ previously released “X-Rated,” his first single under the label which featured Benny The Butcher. He has been busy the last few years writing and producing on several Grammy-nominated albums for artists like Post Malone, Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Giveon, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Ella Mai, Snoh Aalegra, and more. Most recently, Thomas contributed his writing and production skills to Drake’s global chart-topping album Certified Lover Boy on “Pipe Down,” “Love All” featuring JAY-Z, and “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon.

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ brand new single “Love Jones” featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SL takes us to "Berlin" for latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Babyface Ray connects with Digga D for "Goofies"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Leon Thomas
Music Videos
Ty Dolla Sign

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SL takes us to "Berlin" for latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Babyface Ray connects with Digga D for "Goofies"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Watch

Femme It Forward President & CEO Heather Lowery is a champion for dynamic women and change

Founder, president and CEO of Femme It Forward Heather Lowery is a true champion for ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2022
Social Justice

White man calls woman a "Black b**ch" while stealing her gas

A white man was recorded stealing gas and hurling racist insults while in his employer’s ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  08.29.2022
View More