Back in May, Ty Dolla $ign announced his new label EZMNY Records and also confirmed the talented Leon Thomas was his first official signee. Today (Sept. 2), the two joined forces for Thomas’ latest music video, “Love Jones.” The track is the second single from Thomas’ highly anticipated debut album Electric Dusk, which is set to release later this year. On the song, Thomas pays homage to a classic California love story:

Californication, yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more/ Need to get a little more, Californiacation, yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more/ Need to get a little more, got you love jones, love jones right here, girl you stay warm like all Damn year? Californiacation

Tennis chain cost a whole wheel, had to change my watch to match the whole feel/ Moving too fast you ran traffic standing still, popping big s**t/ Made another eight figure deal on sunset she just bought a place in the hills

When talking about his inspiration for the visual, Thomas said: “The ‘Love Jones’ music video is a collection of all the things I love about living in California. Having an L.A. legend like Ty Dolla $ign made the entire concept much more authentic and real.”

“Love Jones” follows Thomas’ previously released “X-Rated,” his first single under the label which featured Benny The Butcher. He has been busy the last few years writing and producing on several Grammy-nominated albums for artists like Post Malone, Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Giveon, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Ella Mai, Snoh Aalegra, and more. Most recently, Thomas contributed his writing and production skills to Drake’s global chart-topping album Certified Lover Boy on “Pipe Down,” “Love All” featuring JAY-Z, and “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon.

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ brand new single “Love Jones” featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.