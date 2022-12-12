Shaquille O’Neal is sharing the ultimate interactive experience to help bring in 2023. Today (Dec. 12), the basketball superstar announced he will be hosting “The Shaq’tacular Spectacular,” an immersive virtual reality New Year’s Eve countdown event. The one-hour special was produced by Westbrook Media, Media.Monks and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions. It will feature performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike, WHIPPED CREAM, and DJ DIESEL, along with additional special guest appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

“This year, we’re ringing in 2023 with new experiences and connections,” O’Neal said about the forthcoming event via press release. “I’m excited to celebrate with some of my favorite artists and athletes in a way that you can enjoy with friends and family in VR across the world. From music, laughs, and much more, we’re celebrating New Year’s Eve and welcoming 2023 with a spectacular party you won’t want to miss!”

“Virtual Reality has become such an exciting new way to experience and participate in and engage with entertainment and culture,” added Brad Haugen, president of Westbrook Media. “We are thrilled to partner with Shaq, the team at Jersey Legends, Media.Monks, and Meta to invite audiences to spend New Year’s Eve with some of their favorite performers and athletes in a way that truly allows them to feel like they are in the room. The show has electrifying performances, hilarious and competitive games. It’s been so fun for us to explore all that we can do in this space.”

In related news, O’Neal also partnered up with HBO earlier this year to create a docuseries about his ascent to superstardom. The four-part series, titled “Shaq,” was released on Nov. 23 and includes four episodes. It is currently available for streaming on HBO Max and features interviews from fellow athletes like Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, and Rick Fox.