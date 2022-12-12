Over the weekend, Monaleo returned with her latest offering, a personal ballad titled “Miss U Already.” The powerful new song sees the Houston native address loss, stages of grief, and mental health. Paired with the release is a John Tashiro-directed performance video, which features a choir that was hand-picked by Monaleo herself. On the track, she delivers soulful lyrics that pay homage to the people in her life that are no longer here with her:

“You’re actin’ like you lost your life, when you cross my mind, I can’t sleep at night/ I’m not thinkin’ right, you don’t leave my mind, in my feelings, contemplatin’ to leave this life/ So much pain I don’t know how I’m still goin’, love leakin’ out, my heart is still broken/ Damaged inside, no one seems to notice, I’m left alone by the ones I love most, yeah/ I just got a call that my dawg got shot, no matter who I meet, they’ll never take your spot”

“A few months ago, I opened up my recording space to my supporters and called out for nine talented local singers,” she wrote on Instagram about how “Miss U Already” came together. “I scoured through submissions and picked the nine that you see standing behind me. They came to the studio, learned the song so quickly, and blew me away with their voices.”

At the top of this year, Monaleo made big waves with her viral “We Not Humping” single. Months afterward, she tapped in with Flo Milli for its official remix. Throughout 2021, the “First Draft Pick” rapper dropped off a slew of singles for fans to enjoy, including “Suck It Up,” “Girls Outside,” “Draft Pick,” “Lock It Down” with DJ Chose, and her breakout offering, “Beating Down Yo Block.”

Be sure to press play on Monaleo’s brand new “Miss U Already” song down below.