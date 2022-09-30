At the top of this year, Monaleo made big waves with her viral “We Not Humping” single. Months afterward, she tapped in with Flo Milli for its official remix. The Houston native made her return yesterday (Sept. 29) with “Faneto (Freestyle),” a raw new clip that sees her putting her own flavor on the iconic Chief Keef anthem. On the track, Monaleo matches the energy of the original record with her hard-hitting bars:

Ayy, big Leo not again, he wanna give me top again, he wanna eat this box again but I’m indecisive/ One day I love him, the next day he just a thot again, I got the ‘hood on my back, I ain’t wearing no God damn cardigan/ H**s my kids but I am not they legal guardian, ayy, he got good brain that n***a a smarty pants/ I beat down they block, I’m shaking the spot and I’m making the party dance/ I know some n***as who f**kin’ with navy, they not army men

Last year, the “First Draft Pick” rapper dropped off a slew of singles for fans to enjoy, including “Suck It Up,” “Girls Outside,” “Draft Pick,” and her breakout track “Beating Down Yo Block.” At the end of summer, she also linked up with fellow Texas native DJ Chose for their collaboration titled “Lock It Down.”

In a recent interview, Monaleo delved into why she thinks her authenticity has been the main reason people gravitated towards her work. “I think my music resonates with everyday people,” she said. “Yes, being an artist allows me to pay the bills, but I also want to take care of myself and my mental health, so I figured that, to do both, I had to be open about what I was going through. If there’s a day where I wake up and don’t feel in the mood, I’ll say that.”

Be sure to press play on Monaleo’s brand new “Faneto (Freestyle)” down below.