Uncle Luke and Fat Joe are on good terms after setting the record straight about the Terror Squad head honcho’s involvement in Trick Daddy and Pitbull’s careers.

The two men hopped on Instagram Live Friday (Dec. 9) evening. During their chat, Fat Joe gave Luke his props and let it be known that his remarks on the matter had been misconstrued. “For me to front on Luke is to be fronting on myself, fronting on hip hop. I’m not crazy. I know what it is. I was just speaking a little bit of my truth. Of course you put on the whole Miami. You discovered everybody,” the “Lean Back” lyricist said.

The clarification comes after Joey Crack struck a nerve by claiming he helped get Trick Daddy and Pitbull signed during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s podcast, “My Expert Opinion.” Uncle Luke caught wind of Fat Joe’s comments and addressed them in an Instagram post. “I love Joe, but I find this very interesting because I discovered @trickdaddydollars. He did his first song with me as soon as he got [out] of the lockup, and he stayed with me,” the 2 Live Crew member said. Luke also shared similar commentary about the Cuban rapper to whom he gave a record deal.

Earlier in the day, while speaking directly to his followers on Live, Fat Joe explained that there was a case of misinformation circulating online. “Now, I said what I said,” he started, before getting into the details of his role in getting the “Thug Holiday” rapper signed to Atlantic Records in 2000.

He continued by admitting he didn’t “put on Trick Daddy” but that he noticed his music was popular in Miami and decided to take one of Trick’s demos to Atlantic Records. At the time, he urged the label, “You need to sign this guy.”

The New York rapper went on to say he had nothing to do with the actual contract and doesn’t know if Trick Daddy was even aware of the alley-oop he gave his career. Fat Joe said it was a similar misunderstanding regarding his comments about Pitbull. He added: “I’m not trying to take credit away from Luke or from the history of Miami or whatever the case may be. The truth is the truth.”

See the related posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)