A statue honoring The Notorious B.I.G. has officially made its way to New York.

In an art installation titled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” the new installation paid homage to the legendary rapper and was erected on Tuesday (Dec. 6) near the Brooklyn Bridge on Clumber Corner. Artist Sherwin Banfield took to social media to detail what went into bringing the piece to life and provided fans with insight on exactly where to locate it. “This goes out to you Brooklyn,” he wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a clip of the structure. “A sustainable sonic statue dedication to the King of New York, Brooklyn hip hop legend, The Notorious B.I.G.”

The figure was crafted using stainless steel, bronze, resin, winter stone, and wood. Biggie’s hands are extended outward as he holds a microphone in one hand along with his heart in another. Furthermore, “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” includes a solar-powered audio and lighting feature that plays a medley of hits by the “Juicy” emcee. In a recent interview, Banfield revealed the significance of its inception. “The location had a profound impact on the work,” he told ArtNet News. “It’s on a hill, and I wanted viewers to ascend towards a regal monument and be welcomed with open arms and two essential human qualities: The voice through a microphone and love via a heart.”

Funded by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Dumbo Improvement District, the work of art continues both organizations’ commitment to enhancing the cultural life of local public spaces. As the 50th anniversary of hip hop approaches, the companies thought celebrating Biggie was the perfect fit. “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” will be on display until Spring 2023.