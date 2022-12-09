Light continues to shine on athletes from Black universities as Houston will host the second-ever HBCU All-Star Game. HBCU All-Stars LLC Founder Travis L. Williams revealed on Wednesday (Dec. 7) that Texas Southern University will be the home of this celebratory event.

“What a blessing for us to celebrate Black culture, Black excellence, and Black history through our week-long HBCU All-Star Game Experience in Houston,” Williams said.

The game will be played on April 2 and feature 24 of the most talented student-athletes from the four Historical Black College and University athletic conferences: The MEAC and SIAC HBCU All-Stars versus SWAC and CIAA HBCU All-Stars, along with Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T State Universities HBCU All-Stars. It will also air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Along with the game, there will be other events honoring Black excellence. The HBCU All-Star Game Experience will be a week-long festival from March 28- April 4. There will be a college admissions fair, community outreach and engagement, pro day combine, a welcome reception, awards ceremony, and social justice & civil rights panel discussion.

The inaugural game was held earlier this year in New Orleans, but for first time, the selected athletes will play at an HBCU campus.

“Texas Southern University is one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country and a perfect location for this annual event,” said Williams. “We are truly excited about the opportunity to make history once again during Final Four weekend and host the first ever HBCU All-Star Game on an HBCU campus. This is an unbelievable opportunity to honor HBCUs’ contribution to the great game of college basketball and showcase the nation’s best HBCU student-athletes and brilliant coaches on a national stage during college basketball’s biggest weekend. This historic endeavor will continue raising national awareness of our prestigious HBCUs’ rich legacy of academic and athletic achievement.”