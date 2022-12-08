Photo: Video screenshot from AZ’s “Respect Mines”
By Jon Powell
  /  12.08.2022

It’s been a little over a year since AZ released the official sequel to his 1995 debut Doe or Die, which contained 13 tracks and a wealth of assists from Idris Elba, Jaheim, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Conway the Machine, Dave East, and T-Pain. Since then, the New York legend would continue his momentum on tracks like Westside Gunn’s “99 Avirex,” KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz’s “Vibrate Higher,” Rick Ross’ “Vacheron,” and Logic’s “Carnival.” Fans were also treated to a deluxe edition of Doe or Die 2, complete with four additional cuts and collaborations alongside 2 Chainz and Inky Johnson.

Yesterday (Dec. 7), AZ returned with a new single titled “Respect Mines,” a Buckwild and B Hawk-produced offering that helps to solidify the “Sugar Hill” rapper’s well-deserved status as a bona fide OG:

“My pedigree acts, still affili’, allegedly that, still willy, s**t could never be wack, I’m worldwide with it, in the wings outside with it, still a king, even off my dean is how I did it, street thots at school, I keep rockin’ it, that dude that’s beatboxin’ is no fool, I need options, from G-Shockin’, back in the P’s poppin’, boppin’ in V’s, hop in the ride, E knockin’, hear the party, Offset the Cardi, only flooded the bezel, hopping out the ‘Rari, right foot on the pedal, smellin’ like Bulgari…”

“Respect Mines” also comes with a dope matching visual courtesy of Gerard Victor that shows AZ paying a visit to New Jersey‘s Y2 Collection for some high-end threads. He can also be spotted at the barber shop, enjoying fine dining, and more. All in all, the roughly two-minute clip is a true lesson in self-care.

Press play on AZ‘s “Respect Mines” video below. Hopefully, a new body of work isn’t too far into the proverbial distance.

