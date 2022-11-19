Lizzo brought down the house at the Kia Forum on Friday (Nov. 18) during the first of two performances in California this weekend as part of her “Special Tour.”

The Grammy-winning musician surprised fans when she brought Missy Elliott out to perform their record “Tempo,” which appears on Lizzo’s 2019 album Cuz I Love You. The last time fans saw the two unite to perform the track was at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo was also present when Missy received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. In her speech, she gave thanks to the genre-bending trendsetter for making room for full-figure artists in the industry.

“You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls,” the “Truth Hurts” songstress began. “We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott, and still, you continue to give to us, and you’ve given with your heart. Your genius. Let me just drop some words: Genius! Icon! Queen of hip hop! Visionary!”

Missy Elliott joins Lizzo on stage for “Tempo” on the #SpecialTour in L.A. pic.twitter.com/8PKJxXPeQ9 — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2022

But that wasn’t the only surprise Lizzo had in store for her roaring crowd of fans last night. Just as “Tempo” came to a close, “Rumors” started up — and out came Cardi B.

The two chart-topping artists have been fans of each other for some time. So when they came together to collaborate on their smash hit, it was a no-brainer.

“When I finally had a song on the level that was perfect for us, I hit her up and sent it to her, and she loved it and sent her verse through,” Lizzo explained to ET Canada last year.

She added that when it comes to the “Bodak Yellow” artist, Cardi has shown her nothing but an outpouring of support. “I feel like [Cardi’s] just so tapped into everything — to the world — that she can look at you and be like, ‘Hey.’ You know?” the powerhouse vocalist said. “Like, she can feel it… Like, in my DMs, she’s like, ‘You’re next, sis. You need to come back, we miss you.’ She’s a cheerleader, you know? And it really means a lot.”

Lizzo will hit the stage again in Los Angeles tonight (Nov. 19) before moving on to the next few stops of the domestic leg of her tour.