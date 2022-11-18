Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.18.2022

Today (Nov. 18) is the final day to score the $599 unlimited flight pass from Frontier Airlines. The deal was expected to end last night (Nov. 17), however, the company is offering limited-time passes for a little while longer. Of course, with a deal this amazing, Twitter users are talking.

“So Frontier Airlines is offering a subscription flight plan now. $599 and you can fly all year. That’s not bad at all,” one tweet read. Another user wrote, “[People are] clownin’ about the unlimited Frontier flights, but as a person dating long distance… it sounds like a great idea to me.” According to USA Today, the unlimited flights would start May 2 through the GoWild! annual flight pass program. The company’s CEO, Barry Biffle, told the outlet, “If you’re thinking about traveling at least once a month, this makes sense for you. If you’re willing to travel once a week, this is a no-brainer.” Without the sale, this annual pass typically costs $1,999 per year.

However, even with the hefty discount, some social media users aren’t sold. “Lol [at people] scrambling for them Frontier flights and expecting a Delta experience,” one person posted. Another noted, “Frontier launched a $600 annual pass that lets you fly unlimited times — but there’s A LOT of restrictions.” The fine print does mention that taxes and fees per flight are not included, and neither are seat selection or bag fees. There are also blackout dates for most major holidays.

But there are still some great perks. “This work-from-home phenomenon has created a work-from-anywhere phenomenon,” Biffle added. Initially, the passes were only for domestic travel within the United States, but the deal now includes Puerto Rico. “Frontier Airlines might be on to something. $600 unlimited flights? Imma be in P.R. every weekend,” one person tweeted. If this sounds like a plan that may work for you, you may want to secure your GoWild! pass before the deal ends tonight. Plus, if it doesn’t work out, pass holders can cancel at any time.

