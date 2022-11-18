Today (Nov. 18) is the final day to score the $599 unlimited flight pass from Frontier Airlines. The deal was expected to end last night (Nov. 17), however, the company is offering limited-time passes for a little while longer. Of course, with a deal this amazing, Twitter users are talking.

“So Frontier Airlines is offering a subscription flight plan now. $599 and you can fly all year. That’s not bad at all,” one tweet read. Another user wrote, “[People are] clownin’ about the unlimited Frontier flights, but as a person dating long distance… it sounds like a great idea to me.” According to USA Today, the unlimited flights would start May 2 through the GoWild! annual flight pass program. The company’s CEO, Barry Biffle, told the outlet, “If you’re thinking about traveling at least once a month, this makes sense for you. If you’re willing to travel once a week, this is a no-brainer.” Without the sale, this annual pass typically costs $1,999 per year.

I bought this. Fine print: doesn’t start until May 2023, bags are separate, and you have to book the travel the day before. It’s essentially glorified stand by. Great for retirees, someone in a long distance relationship, or for someone like me, without a real schedule. https://t.co/5Z4Frj1Dk3 — Jenna (@Jennabenna24) November 17, 2022

However, even with the hefty discount, some social media users aren’t sold. “Lol [at people] scrambling for them Frontier flights and expecting a Delta experience,” one person posted. Another noted, “Frontier launched a $600 annual pass that lets you fly unlimited times — but there’s A LOT of restrictions.” The fine print does mention that taxes and fees per flight are not included, and neither are seat selection or bag fees. There are also blackout dates for most major holidays.

But there are still some great perks. “This work-from-home phenomenon has created a work-from-anywhere phenomenon,” Biffle added. Initially, the passes were only for domestic travel within the United States, but the deal now includes Puerto Rico. “Frontier Airlines might be on to something. $600 unlimited flights? Imma be in P.R. every weekend,” one person tweeted. If this sounds like a plan that may work for you, you may want to secure your GoWild! pass before the deal ends tonight. Plus, if it doesn’t work out, pass holders can cancel at any time.

Ppl clownin about the unlimited Frontier flights but as a person dating long distance…it sounds like a great idea to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ — The Plump Nigga Whisperer (@AndallthatjASS) November 17, 2022

lol @ ppl scrambling for them frontier flights and expecting a delta experience😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭stop being cheap — tee (@fienixtaranova) November 18, 2022

$599 for unlimited flights? Frontier fine with me. I’m not an uppity traveler, I still fly Frontier, Spirit, it’s whatever. — Lavar Jacobs Sr. (@lavardjacobs) November 17, 2022

The block off dates is INSANE. like frontier is notorious for cancelling and changing your flights without notice. Ain’t even worth it. https://t.co/4071WeOLyI — sho. 👑 (@aGlowThatSHO_) November 18, 2022

Frontier launched a $600 annual pass that lets you fly unlimited times — but there’s A LOT of restrictions – Price is 1st year; renews at $2k/yr

– Each flight is $0.01 + fees/tax

– Seats, bags extra charge

– Subject to 24+ blackout dates

– Book up to a day before departure pic.twitter.com/1vzhjcV3oJ — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 17, 2022

So frontier airlines is offering a subscription flight plan now. $599 and you can fly all year. That’s not bad at all. — King Mikey (@King_Mikey85) November 18, 2022

Frontier airlines might be on to something. $600 unlimited flights? Imma be in PR every weekend. — Nephew Joey (@joeybricks_) November 18, 2022

If you see me on a Frontier flight…… pic.twitter.com/P1lT5UEtmx — Eman. (@emanthecreator) November 17, 2022

I don’t usually fly frontier but $599 for unlimited flights within the states and PR sounds magnificent 🤌🏾😂 — Brittany (@brittanyam____) November 17, 2022

You can only book your flights 10 days in advance with that Frontier thing. I’m too much of a planner for that. My anxiety would be at an all time high waiting to book those flights. — M J (@NotThatGirl86) November 18, 2022

I’ve literally never had problems flying Frontier the flight is always a head of schedule.. https://t.co/S4IpgF1hPM — The One~The Original♎️💰✈️🎇 (@DaReal_YokoOno) November 17, 2022

So you mean to tell me that I get UNLIMITED flights for $599 with Frontier? 🤔 — AM (@AMvsTheWorld) November 17, 2022