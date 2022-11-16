Meta and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. are resurrecting the late hip hop icon for an immersive virtual reality experience.

Fans who were robbed of an opportunity to see the rapper live more than two decades ago, will have the chance to view a realistic avatar of the lyricist perform some of his biggest hits on Dec. 16.

The concert, which is billed as a celebration of B.I.G.’s 50th year of life, can be exclusively found in the Venues section of Meta Horizon Worlds, as well as on Meta Quest TV. To watch, users must have access to a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset. A 2D version of the show will also premiere on his Facebook page.

The Web3 event requires an RSVP, which can be found here. Other artists who will appear in the concert include the Life After Death creator’s close friend and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, The LOX, Latto, Lil Cease, Nardo Wick, DJ Clark Kent, and Eli Frost.

Aside from the performances, virtual attendees will also experience a day in the “Hypnotize” emcee’s life, set in 1990s Brooklyn. The tour around the beloved rapper’s hometown is narrated by music journalist Touré.

In a statement, Voletta Wallace expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue sharing her son’s legacy. She said, “Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times.”

The rising rap star was gunned down at the age of 24 in 1997. By all accounts, his demise is acknowledged as being untimely and one that shook hip hop to its core. “Biggie’s impact on music and culture will never have an expiration date,” said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky, the production company behind the concert.

Peep the trailer for the “Sky’s The Limit” concert below.