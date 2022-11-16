Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.16.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (Nov. 13) evening, a University of Virginia football player allegedly shot and killed three of his teammates. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is now in custody. Sources say the tragedy occurred as the team was returning to the campus on a school bus from a field trip.

Today (Nov. 16), the school announced that in light of the recent events, the team’s upcoming game against Coastal Carolina will be canceled this weekend. “The Virginia athletics department announced today the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday (Nov. 19) has been canceled,” a statement from the university began. “The decision was made following the shooting of five students on grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry,” it continued.

According to Fox News, the Cavaliers are currently scheduled to take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, but it is unknown if that game will still take place. Reports say practice for the football team has been canceled for the past two days. In addition to the three players who were fatally shot, two others were injured. One of the survivors, Michael Hollins Jr., was initially listed in critical condition but is doing well after surgery as of yesterday (Nov. 15). Jones Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of his teammates. He was also charged with three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

On Monday (Nov. 14), the suspect’s father spoke with Richmond, Virginia news station NBC 12 about his disbelief regarding the situation. “I can’t believe it was him. I still can’t believe it now,” Jones Sr. said while speaking to a reporter. The father said his son recently came to the family’s home to do his laundry and seemed to be doing fine. “When we finally had a chance to talk, he said there were some people there who were giving him a hard time, but he still was upbeat, and he was positive… Why did it have to get this far? He could’ve called me,” Jones Sr. added.

