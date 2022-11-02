Back in September, Sleepy Hallow made his return with his emotional track and video “2 Minutes of Pain.” Today (Nov. 2), the Brooklyn emcee followed up with “Marie,” a Great John-produced offering that paints a storyline about the woman the song is named after. Paired with the release is an accompanying visual directed and animated by Tristan Zammit. On the song, the “Die Young” rapper shows off his calm, melodic flow:

“I want you to get all in your feels every time that they play this (Uh), and I know she ain’t got no time to be sittin’ and waitin’/ And I wonder if she woulda’ known me if I wasn’t famous (Uh), ain’t no space for basic or that fake s**t ’cause we hate it/ Whatchu tryna run away with? Got a car, we could take it and go places/ Said she wanna take the spaceship, fly somеwhere that we namеless and be painless/ What’s her name? Marie and she said she don’t ever really wanna leave”

Last June, Hallow dropped off his most recent full-length body of work Still Sleep?, a 14-track offering with a sole feature from Sheff G. Shortly afterwards, he followed up with its official deluxe version, adding on 11 songs and new features from Skillibeng, Eli Fross, Chucky73, Casper Magico, and Coi Leray.

Prior to that was 2020’s Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President, which contained 12 hard-hitting drill cuts and contributions from Fousheé, Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, and Sheff G. Outside of his own releases, Hallow hopped on a few collaboration tracks this year, including “Bad Days” by Eli Fross, “Like Me” by Sheff G, and “No Love” by Fredo Bang.

Be sure to press play on Sleepy Hallow’s brand new music video for “Marie” down below.