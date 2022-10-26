On Nov. 22, a brand new XXXTENTACION documentary titled In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION is set to be unveiled. The offering is backed by Fader Films and serves as a companion film to the previously released Look At Me: XXXTENTACION documentary that made landfall back in May. The official trailer was revealed yesterday (Oct. 25) and contains previously unreleased footage from a Fader interview back in 2017.

“Do I hate the world? Not necessarily,” said XXXTENTACION — whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy — in the opening clip. “I hate a certain percentage of it. I love the fact that they don’t know a single f**king thing about me and they invest their pointless little lies into talking s**t on the internet and saying how much they hate me.”

In His Own Words is directed by Lesley Steele and Rob Stone. In a press release, Stone explained why he felt it was necessary to share Onfroy’s story in this way. “Cleopatra, Solomon, and I watched the Fader-Jahseh one-on-one interview from 2017,” he said. “It was emotional, chilling, insightful, and tragic on a multitude of levels. It instantaneously brought us closer together. It feels only right to share it with his fans and the world, Jahseh in his own words.”

The YouTube description underneath the trailer reads, “On Now. 22, 2022, In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION, a bonus film that includes never before seen footage filmed by Fader Films, will be available globally (both in the US and internationally). In addition, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION will officially be released for the first time internationally (outside of the U.S.).”

Check out the official trailer for In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION down below.