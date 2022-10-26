Ski Mask The Slump God has been on the road for a majority of this year on the 40-city “Grey Day Tour” alongside $uicideboy$, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Maxo Kream, and more guests. Now, he is officially returning to album mode and dropped off his new single “OOGA BOOGA!” yesterday (Oct. 25) to kick things off. The track features production by Nvbeel and ​ilykimchi and also marks his first solo release since December 2021’s “Alien Sex.” On the song, Ski Mask brings fans back with an early 2000s reference:

“Ned’s Declassified, b**ch, I’m fried (Yeah, yeah), in the club with a damn survival guide (Water)/ Toxic, said I’m like the cyanide (Yeah), an alien in a pod, no Tide (Yeah, yeah, yeah), burnin’ up, vampire, UV light, um (Haha)/ Made 50, like a feather, this s**t light, my dawg in jail, Ben Franklin, send a kite”

Ski Mask The Slump God’s last body of work was 2021’s Sin City The Mixtape, which included nine tracks and no features. He can also be heard dishing out features on some recent collaborations like “Life Goes On” by Oliver Tree alongside Trippie Redd, “FUXK” by XXXTENTACION, “New Bugatti” by Lil Gnar, “Through 2 U” by Bktherula, and more.

In a previous interview, the “Faucet Failure” rapper touched on what fans can expect from his upcoming music. “I really wanted to bring back the old me, which was really heavy bass, grunge, distortion music, kind of mosh pit music, but I’m also going to be doing a lot of alternative sounds. Things that sound different than what I usually do, but I think they really fit me in a way,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Ski Mask The Slump God’s “OOGA BOOGA!” single down below.