As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Oct. 25), Russian officials denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal, meaning she will serve nine years in prison for traveling to their country with cannabis oil. Authorities discovered the illegal substance as the basketball player made her way through an airport in February. According to reports, the time she already spent detained will count toward her sentence.

Back home in America, supporters of the athlete are doing everything in their power to have the court’s decision overturned. “We’re in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out. So far, we’ve not been meeting with much positive response, but we’re not stopping,” President Joe Biden said after news of her appeal being denied spread. Since her detainment, he has been adamant about having the Phoenix Mercury ball player released.

This “No” won’t stop our advocacy for the release of #BrittneyGriner. Brittney: you, your mental health, and your physical wellness are all in my prayers. You will make it through this. pic.twitter.com/KbfjgXG2zB — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 25, 2022

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately,” Biden said in August. Others have also been vocal about her well-being. Yesterday, Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., shared her thoughts on Twitter. “This ‘No’ won’t stop our advocacy for the release of #BrittneyGriner. Brittney: You, your mental health and your physical wellness are all in my prayers. You will make it through this,” she said.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert also issued a statement following the news of Griner’s denied appeal yesterday: “Today’s decision, while unfortunate, was not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. We greatly appreciate the ongoing efforts of the administration and [the] U.S. Department of State in leading the negotiations. It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home.” The organization shared the message on Twitter.

See related posts below.

The following statement was released regarding Brittney Griner pic.twitter.com/gPhTmq3O9K — WNBA (@WNBA) October 25, 2022