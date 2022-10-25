Last September, D Smoke unveiled his latest album, War & Wonders, which included 16 tracks and features from Marsha Ambrosius, Fireboy DML, Ty Dolla $ign, Tobe Nwigwe, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, BJ The Chicago Kid, John Legend, and more. In terms of accompanying visuals, fans have been able to enjoy clips for “Crossover” and “Say Go.”

Yesterday (Oct. 24), the Inglewood-bred rapper returned with “Switch Up,” his brand new follow-up single to last month’s “El Rey.” The track boasts a feature from frequent collaborator Davion Farris and production by D. K. the Punisher. On the song, D Smoke opens up with his hook about staying true to his roots:

“I don’t ever switch up, switch up, switch up, but I’m for sure gon’ grow/ It’s ’bout that bigger picture, picture, picture, uh, watch how this rose gon’ grow/ Watch me go high, watch me go high/ With so much drama in the I and G, it’s kind of hard to be D-S-M-O-K-E/ But I work harder than most, I barely get no shut eye/ The first off of the coast to do it like this was I, love proper precaution, planning and passion led to being in charge in original fashion”

Back in 2020, the “Gaspar Yanga” emcee unleashed his critically acclaimed Black Habits album. That project marked his first full-length release after winning first place on the popular Netflix artist competition series “Rhythm + Flow,” which was hosted by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Outside of his own releases, D Smoke can be heard featured on recent tracks like “The Mood” by Arin Ray, “Get High, Get By” by Kenyon Dixon, “Rhythm Kitchen” by Rare Americans, “Champion” by Fireoy DML, and more.

