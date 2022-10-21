Today (Oct. 21), Yungeen Ace unveils a new single titled “Industry Invasion,” a melodic offering that sees the Floridian star rapping about his position in the streets:

“I’m too real that’s why these f**k n**gas here can’t feel me, I’m still in the streets, this dope still opened to kill me, money don’t make me, n**ga, I already done ran through millions, f**k this rap s**t, I see my target, I’mma shoot through some civilians, this s**t an industry invasion, come from the trenches where it made me, man, these labels better not play me, they either gon’ love me or hate me, I don’t f**k wit none of these rappers, I’m surrounded with killers connected with trappers…”

“Industry Invasion” arrives some months after All On Me, a 17-song body of work with additional features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. Prior to that, he blessed the masses with 2 Broken 2 Heal, a joint album with Nuski2Squad that made landfall last year. That project saw 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon. 2021 also saw Ace liberating Life of Betrayal 2x, complete with collaborations alongside Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, King Von, YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and more.

In a recent interview on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Yungeen Ace spoke on recently coming to terms with music industry politics:

“I’ve been doing it for a little minute, since 2018 for real, but I’m just now starting to understand it—the politics and stuff like that…At first, I wasn’t understanding it. I been putting too much into too many people. It’s just business at the end of the day—even with relationships. Sometimes relationships just be business. At the end of the day, this mine, this is what I got going on and you got to put that first.”

Press play on “Industry Invasion” below.