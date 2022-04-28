/ 04.28.2022
On a brand new episode of “Big Facts,” Yungeen Ace discusses his brother getting killed, sampling Vanessa Carlton for his viral song “Who I Smoke” and more. Watch!
Rubi Rose talks milking OnlyFans, dating and plastic surgery | 'Big Facts'
Rising star Rubi Rose joins the “Big Facts” crew for an all-new episode. The “He ...
Erica Banks and Money Man talk cryptocurrency, Nicki Minaj beef and more | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Erica Banks and Money Man sit for a ...
Sada Baby on his journey to fame and Detroit hip hop GOATs | 'Big Facts'
Rapper Sada Baby joins the “Big Facts” crew to discuss the competition that helped jump-start ...
Slutty Vegan & Dave's Cheesesteaks CEOs Pinky Cole & D. Hayes talk entrepreneurship and more | 'Big Facts'
Pinky Cole and D. Hayes — the CEOs of Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, respectively ...